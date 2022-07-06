Baker Mayfield is Carolina-bound after the Panthers agreed to trade for the disgruntled Browns quarterback, sending back a conditional fifth-round to Cleveland in the deal. Pending a physical, the former No. 1 pick will get a fresh start in a place where he figures to be in the mix for the starting job on day one.

However, Mayfield may have to smooth things over with one of his new teammates before he takes the field at all.

After the teams announced the trade on Wednesday, an old quote from Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson began to resurface on social media. Fans and media members recalled that the 29-year-old wideout had responded ““Nooooo” on an April Instagram post from the account @panthers.way that included a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggesting that Carolina could be a landing spot for Mayfield. The account @panthersnat1on then posted Anderson’s reply with the caption “Robby (sic) has ZERO chill” to which Anderson replied, “Facts.”

Anderson later clarified the social media comments regarding Mayfield in June when he reported for Panthers minicamp, explaining that they were more of a response to protect his current quarterback, Sam Darnold, and about being a “good teammate.”

“Just trying to defend the guy who is my quarterback in a sense,” Anderson said, per Pro Football Talk. “… That’s it. … I’ve got to make him right and stand up for him.”

After the trade was announced, Anderson re-upped his previous comments in a tweet along with a caption that read: “I don’t have an issue with Baker stop tryna paint that narrative.”

Anderson will have the opportunity to join forces with Mayfield now that the 27-year-old signal-caller is headed to Carolina to compete for the starting job. Although Darnold is still considered to be in the mix to line up under center for the first week of the 2022 season, the former Browns quarterback figures to be the favorite to land the gig headed into training camp.

Perhaps Mayfield can build up some equity in the coming weeks with Anderson and prove that he’s the right player to lead the Panthers this fall.

