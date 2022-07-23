Kevin Durant Joined TikTok and His First Video Is Perfect

Nets star Kevin Durant has had an eventful last few months.

From a first round sweep at the hands of the Celtics, to a trade request from Brooklyn and his frequent Twitter shenanigans, there is never a dull moment for the All-NBA talent, who remains a member of Brooklyn and has yet to be traded.

While Durant fancies himself as a Twitter savant, the same can’t be said for the social media app TikTok–at least not yet.

KD created his first TikTok video, and needless to say, he doesn’t quite have the hang of it yet.

The seven second video shows Durant staring at his phone, then off into the distance before asking, “Yo how I work this s---?”

Through social media or simply through his on-court prowess that made him a superstar athlete, Durant always seems to find a way to keep his fans and followers entertained.

His first TikTok post was no exception.

