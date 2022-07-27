Steph Curry Blasts Home Run During Batting Practice in Oakland

The summer of Stephen Curry continues.

Curry won his fourth NBA championship and his first Finals MVP in June, and he then impressed with his golf performance at the American Century Championship.

He also had some fun hosting the ESPYs, and his “night, night” celebration has gone viral with people mimicking it.

Now, he is showing off his talents in another sport.

The Athletics invited Curry to take batting practice before a game Wednesday, and the Warriors point guard looked like he belonged on the baseball field by sending several balls deep to left field.

There's no telling where Curry will show up next? Odds are, wherever he appears, he is sure to show his physical and social talents to the world.

