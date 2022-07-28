Of all the NIL deals to hit the news this summer, Nebraska receiver Decoldest Crawford might’ve landed the hottest one on the market.

Literally.

The incoming Cornhuskers freshman signed a pretty cool NIL partnership this week to become the new spokesperson for local HVAC company SOS Heating & Cooling, the company announced Tuesday.

Already boasting one of the most unique names in college football, Crawford’s deal represents a partnership that has the potential to be a fit in marketing heaven, and one that could quickly endear the Shreveport, La. native to the fans in his new home state.

Of course, should the four-star recruit jump out to a hot start come football season, it could only be a matter of time before more sponsors come knocking and Crawford starts appearing in Icy Hot ads next to Shaq.

