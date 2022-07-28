Skip to main content
Nebraska Wide Receiver Decoldest Crawford Lands Perfect NIL Deal

Of all the NIL deals to hit the news this summer, Nebraska receiver Decoldest Crawford might’ve landed the hottest one on the market. 

Literally.

The incoming Cornhuskers freshman signed a pretty cool NIL partnership this week to become the new spokesperson for local HVAC company SOS Heating & Cooling, the company announced Tuesday.

Already boasting one of the most unique names in college football, Crawford’s deal represents a partnership that has the potential to be a fit in marketing heaven, and one that could quickly endear the Shreveport, La. native to the fans in his new home state.

Of course, should the four-star recruit jump out to a hot start come football season, it could only be a matter of time before more sponsors come knocking and Crawford starts appearing in Icy Hot ads next to Shaq.

