Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf reportedly signed a three-year, $72 million extension with the team on Thursday.

The 24-year-old is guaranteed $58.2 million, the eighth-highest total among wideouts. He also reportedly will receive a $30 million signing bonus, which is the most for a wide receiver in NFL history.

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson reacted to his ex-teammate’s deal on Twitter shortly after the news came out. Even though they aren’t teammates anymore, the quarterback still supports Metcalf.

“Congrats @Dkm14! You deserve it all bro! Love you man! God is good!” Wilson wrote.

This will be Metcalf’s first season playing with a starting quarterback other than Wilson after the two played together for the last three years. Wilson was traded to the Broncos back in March.

During those three years, the quarterback–receiver duo helped the Seahawks to a 30–19 record. Additionally, the team made two playoff runs, ultimately losing in the divisional round in 2019 and then the wild card in ’20.

Metcalf’s lone Pro Bowl season so far came in ’20, as he finished with a team-best 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns on 83 catches.

The team has yet to name its 2022 starting quarterback, but Geno Smith and Drew Lock remain as the two most likely options. Smith started in three games last season while Wilson was out due to a finger injury.

