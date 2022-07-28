Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

DK Metcalf Signing Three-Year, $72 Million Seahawks Extension, per Report

Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf is expected to sign a three-year, $72 million extension with Seattle, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 24-year-old is guaranteed $58.2 million, the eighth-highest total among wideouts. He also reportedly will receive a $30 million signing bonus, which is the most for a wide receiver in NFL history.

The deal comes after extensive talks between team and player regarding an extension. He previously shut down rumors that he was being considered for a trade.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The fourth-year receiver is coming off a season in which he caught 75 passes for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns amid a tumultuous season behind center for the Seahawks. Russell Wilson battled injuries throughout, and the team finished 23rd in passing offense.

In his 2020 Pro Bowl season, Metcalf finished with a team-best 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns on 83 catches.

This will be Metcalf’s first season without Wilson as his starting quarterback. The team has yet to name its 2022 starting quarterback after Wilson was traded to the Broncos, but Geno Smith and Drew Lock are the two likely options.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 23: Alex Palou poses for the front row photo for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Racing

Palou’s Lawyer Issues Statement in Wake of CGR’s Lawsuit

Chip Ganassi Racing filed a lawsuit against its current IndyCar driver and ALPA Racing this week.

By Madeline Coleman24 minutes ago
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson talks to reporters during the team’s NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
NFL

Lamar Jackson Comments on Status of Negotiations With Ravens

The star QB addressed where things stand following Thursday’s practice.

By Jelani Scott33 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass during a training camp practice.
NFL

Titans’ Tannehill Shares Motivation From Playoff Loss to Bengals

The 34-year-old threw three interceptions in the divisional round loss.

By Madison Williams33 minutes ago
dan snyder
NFL

Dan Snyder Testified Before Congressional Committee Thursday

He was called to answer questions about the Commanders’ toxic work environment and his attempts to interfere with the NFL’s internal investigation.

By Associated Press41 minutes ago
Sebastian Vettel ahead of Hungarian GP
Formula1

Vettel: Retirement Decision Was Not Made Overnight

The Aston Martin driver announced Thursday that he will retire from F1 at the end of the 2022 season.

By Madeline Coleman49 minutes ago
Laura Diaz
Golf

Laura Diaz Is Teeing Up Change Within Women’s Golf

The LPGA’s senior director of foundation operations and DEI is addressing barriers around golf so there is access for all women to play.

By Danielle Bryant1 hour ago
Dec 29, 1968; Flushing, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders running back Pete Banazak (40) follows Wayne Hawkins (65) against the New York Jets at Shea Stadium.
NFL

Original Member of Raiders, AFL All-Star Lineman Dies

The Raiders legend, known for his toughness, spent his entire AFL career with the franchise.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement again, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
NFL

Bucs GM: Potential Gronk Return ‘Would Be Hard to Turn Down’

Tampa Bay’s Jason Licht discussed whether the team would be open to the tight end returning.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago