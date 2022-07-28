Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf is expected to sign a three-year, $72 million extension with Seattle, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 24-year-old is guaranteed $58.2 million, the eighth-highest total among wideouts. He also reportedly will receive a $30 million signing bonus, which is the most for a wide receiver in NFL history.

The deal comes after extensive talks between team and player regarding an extension. He previously shut down rumors that he was being considered for a trade.

The fourth-year receiver is coming off a season in which he caught 75 passes for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns amid a tumultuous season behind center for the Seahawks. Russell Wilson battled injuries throughout, and the team finished 23rd in passing offense.

In his 2020 Pro Bowl season, Metcalf finished with a team-best 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns on 83 catches.

This will be Metcalf’s first season without Wilson as his starting quarterback. The team has yet to name its 2022 starting quarterback after Wilson was traded to the Broncos, but Geno Smith and Drew Lock are the two likely options.

