Aaron Rodgers Asked Whether He Expects to Play at 45 Like Tom Brady

After Tom Brady’s 45th birthday Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers, the second-oldest active quarterback, was asked whether he thinks he will still be playing in the NFL when he’s 45.

The 38-year-old had a quick response: “No.”

When Brady starts in a Buccaneers game this upcoming season, he will officially become the oldest quarterback in NFL history to start a game. The 45-year-old briefly retired in February before he then came out of retirement in March. It’s unclear how long he plans to play, but he has previously stated he thinks he could play until he’s 50.

The Packers’ quarterback, on the other hand, feels differently when thinking about the future of his NFL career. Rodgers hasn’t hinted at any retirement plans, but it sounds like he won’t make it another seven years until he turns 45.

Rodgers has earned four MVP awards and 10 Pro Bowl selections in his 17-year career. He also has a Super Bowl title under his belt.

More Extra Mustard:

For more Packers coverage, go to Packer Central.