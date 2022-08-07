Kevin Durant and James Harden have been a part of some eclectic Big 3s throughout their NBA careers, but the All-Stars’ latest team-up may be their most eccentric to date.

The friends and former teammates linked up in London on Saturday for Travis Scott’s concert at O2 Arena, his first solo show since the tragic events of November’s Astroworld festival in Houston.

Footage shared on social media by Scott’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner showed the Grammy-nominated rapper frantically celebrating his return performance with Harden and Durant in the hallway of the venue. Harden can be seen hugging and yelling with Scott as Durant popped a bottle of champagne to commemorate the moment.

Although Saturday’s get-together may not eventually lead to another on-court reunion for the ex-Nets and Thunder teammates, it’s nice to see the former MVPs appear to be in a good place after rumors circulated regarding a possible rift between the two toward the end of Harden’s tenure in Brooklyn.

The 2022 offseason has been a whirlwind for both superstars following their respective moves in recent months concerning the future of the careers. Harden, who landed with the 76ers in a blockbuster trade for Ben Simmons in February, inked a two-year, $68.6 million deal to remain in Philly in late July.

As for Durant, the trip across the pond comes at an interesting time following his reported meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai this week. If the video is any indication, though, KD seems to be pretty unbothered for a player still engulfed in speculation since requesting a trade in June.

