Orioles’ Martin Wipes Out Child While Sledding Down Hill at LLWS

The Red Sox and Orioles are slated to play the final game of their three-game set on Sunday night in Williamsport, Pennsylvania as part of the fifth annual “Little League Classic.”

The Little League World Series is in full swing in Williamsport this month, and on Sunday afternoon, Orioles infielder Richie Martin had some fun with his teammates on the famed hill behind the outfield fence in Williamsport.

Martin took off on his makeshift cardboard sled and sped down the hill, making highlights in the process as he took out the ankles of a young child standing at the bottom of the hill.

The Major League players spending time with fans in the outfield ahead of their Sunday night game has become a tradition in Williamsport, and sledding down the steep hill with cardboard is something that occurs every year.

But it’s not every year that a young fan gets taken out in the process, and for that reason, Martin will never live that down in the clubhouse.

