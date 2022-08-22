LeBron James Gets Signature Logo Implanted on Tooth (Photos)

Lakers star Lebron James has been keeping busy this offseason after a rather underwhelming 2021–22 campaign. In addition to appearing at a number of pro-am events and discussing the basketball future of his son Bronny, the four-time champion recently added a new accessory to his gameday look.

The King now wears a crown on his tooth, but not in the manner that you might expect after a visit to the dentist.

Instead, James had his signature “LJ” crown logo implanted onto one of his teeth.

Pictures from Lakers team photographer Abigal Keenan displayed the 37-year-old superstar showing off his new look on Monday.

James, who signed a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension that made him the highest-earning player in league history last week, has shown this summer that he’s just as eager as ever to go through his rigorous offseason preparation. He played in the Drew League pro-am in July, dropping 42 points and 16 rebounds in the process, before participating in Jamal Crawford’s CrawsOver pro-am this past weekend.

Coming off of another All-Star level season in which he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists, James will be focused on getting the Lakers back into contention after a significant underperformance last year. Despite LeBron’s efforts, the Lakers posted a 33–49 record and missed out on the playoffs.

Now poised to return alongside Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, James will hope to begin his chase for a fifth championship ring in a few months.

