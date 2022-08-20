LeBron James to Play in Jamal Crawford’s Pro-Am in Seattle

As LeBron James enters his age 38 season with a brand new two-year, $97.1 million contract extension that made him the highest-earning player in league history, there’s no slowing down in his offseason training and preparation.

In fact, James is doing things a bit differently this offseason, as he’s been spending the summer taking part in various pro-am tournaments around the country.

Earlier this summer, James dropped 42 points and 16 rebounds as he played in the Drew League pro-am for the first time since 2011. Now, it appears that James will be making a return to Seattle, where he has not played since December 2006 when the Cavaliers visited the Supersonics.

For the first time in his career, James will participate in this weekend’s CrawsOver pro-am, hosted by recently retired NBA wing Jamal Crawford.

James highlights a contingent of NBA talent that will be participating, which includes Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, Magic rookie Paolo Banchero, Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren, Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp and veteran NBA guard Isaiah Thomas.

NBA training camp may be just around the corner, but for this weekend, all eyes will be on Seattle.

