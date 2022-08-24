A clip from the Dolphins–Eagles combined practice on Wednesday went viral showcasing newly-traded Miami receiver Tyreek Hill beating out Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay on the first play of the day.

The video, posted by Clay Ferraro of WPLG, was then retweeted by another newly-traded receiver, Eagles’ A.J. Brown.

The former Titans star noted that there was part of the narrative missing from the video. He wanted footage of the Eagles roasting the Dolphins, too.

“Now show us cooking y’all corners,” Brown wrote.

Brown was granted his wish in his replies from Hard Rock Sportsbook. The account posted a video of Brown scoring a touchdown in practice running past Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard.

The Dolphins ended up handing the Eagles their first joint practice loss of this preseason on Wednesday.

Hill is coming off a year in which he ranked seventh in the NFL for receiving yards with 1,239 from 111 receptions.

The former Chiefs receiver and his new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have been showing off throughout the preseason, not just on Wednesday against the Eagles. A few weeks ago, for example, Tagovailoa threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Hill.

