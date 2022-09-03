VT-ODU’s Second Half Delayed After Coaches Get Stuck in Elevator

College football fans have seen it all over the years.

Mustard bottles and golf balls thrown on a field (and at Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin). On-field protests interrupting games. A cat being saved after falling from the upper deck. And not to mention plenty of upsets.

It did not take long for college football to surprise fans once again in a peculiar way as the 2022 season got underway. Virginia Tech and Old Dominion faced off on Friday night, and the Monarchs’ home opener was a sellout.

Old Dominion went into halftime with a 10–7 lead, but as fans awaited the second half, some people’s worst nightmare came true for the Hokies’ coaching staff.

While heading back to the box, the Virginia Tech coaches got stuck in the elevator, delaying the start of the second half. The delay lasted more than 15 minutes.

Friday night’s matchup marked the debut of Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry. And in his first game, the wackiness of college football reared its head once again.

