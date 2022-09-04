Nothing says college football is back like coaches dancing in locker rooms with their players hyping them up. After North Carolina’s nail-biting win over Appalachian State Saturday, coach Mack Brown busted a move in only a way he knows how. But it followed a scary start to their season.

It was a high-scoring affair for the in-state matchup but it appeared to be all Tar Heels when the fourth quarter started and they had a commanding 41–21 lead on the road. But the Mountaineers stormed back with a resounding answer and rallied by scoring 40 points in 12 short minutes.

During that span, North Carolina scored 22 points of their own to keep pace with Appalachian State but truly sealed the game on two pivotal two-point conversions stops. Once they returned to the visiting locker room with the big win, Brown started to mimic his players and it’s truly a sight to behold.

