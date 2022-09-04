Texas QB Quinn Ewers Says His Car Was Towed During Week 1 Victory

Few bad feelings in the world compare to finding your car has been towed after a hard day’s work. Maybe you forgot that you parked illegally, maybe your time on the meter just ran out, or maybe the towing company just made a mistake.

No matter the case, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers appeared truly baffled as to why his car was towed Saturday night — right after he led his team to a resounding 52–10 in their season opener.

“How’d I get towed during the game,” Ewers said on Twitter.

The tweet caught fire early Sunday morning due to the hilarity of it all. Even the Longhorns starting signal-caller isn’t impervious to being towed.

Ewers finished the home game completing 16-of-24 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the dominant 52–10 win over UL Monroe. Hopefully the towing company takes that all into consideration when the quarterback retrieves his vehicle.

