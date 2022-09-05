Florida State OL Mocks Brian Kelly’s Fake Accent After Win Over LSU

LSU coach Brian Kelly made waves in the offseason when he made his first appearance in front of Tigers fans at halftime of the school’s men’s basketball game.

Kelly, who attempted a fake Southern accent in his first speech to the LSU faithful, was repeatedly mocked for the rest of the offseason after leaving Notre Dame and signing a 10-year contract with LSU worth over $100 million.

After a season debut marked by special teams gaffes and poor play offensively, Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons made sure to rub it in on Instagram after the Seminoles won a 24–23 thriller in the Caesar’s Superdome.

“No fake accents on this team…,” Gibbons wrote, with the hashtags of “Go Noles” and “KeepCLIMBing” which is the team’s 2022 motto.

It’s back to the drawing board for Kelly and LSU, who looked every but the part of a team that will struggle in a loaded SEC West this season. The Tigers will need to shore up a porous offensive line and fix the special teams mistakes that cost them the opener against the Seminoles on Sunday night.

