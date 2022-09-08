It sounds like the Chiefs aren’t just relying on one or two playmakers this season, according to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In recent seasons, the Chiefs leaned heavily on receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce to step up in the passing game. Last season, the duo combined for 2,364 yards and 18 touchdowns. However, Hill was traded to the Dolphins this offseason, meaning a new WR1 will take over. But fans—and fantasy football managers—will be wondering: Who will that player be?

Well, it sounds like there isn’t going to be an easy way to tell.

“I think the biggest thing is just going to be that it’s going to be a different player every week that has the ‘big game,’” Mahomes said, via nfl.com. “It’s not going to be just necessarily Tyreek and Travis every single week, where it’s like one or the other is having a big game, or both. It’s going to be every single week; it’s going to be someone different.

“So, I’m sorry to all you fantasy football guys, but it’s going to come from everywhere so you’re going to have to kind of choose the right guy every week.”

The Chiefs offense looks quite different this season than in recent years. The starting receivers currently include former Steelers Pro Bowler JuJu Smith-Schuster and former Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Behind them sits rookie Skyy Moore, former Buccaneers wideout Justin Watson and veteran Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman.

In the running back room, the team has their previous starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire ahead of veteran Jerick McKinnon and rookie Isiah Pacheco.

Mahomes sounds positive about where the offense stands ahead of the regular season beginning this weekend. But even if Kansas City continues to put up eye-popping offensive numbers, don’t count on just one player to win your fantasy championship.

