After losing wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins on Wednesday, the Chiefs were in major need of a wide receiver.

Kansas City got its wish Thursday when it signed former Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million deal, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Valdes-Scantling’s deal includes $18 million in the first two years. With incentives it can reportedly reach a maximum of $36 million. Valdes-Scantling played his first four years in the league with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, tallying 2,153 yards.

The Chiefs have also signed former Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuester and former Colt Greg Jennings to their wide receiver list this offseason.

More NFL Coverage:

• Davante Adams Comments on Leaving Packers, Aaron Rodgers for Raiders

• Colin Kaepernick Is Working Out with Receivers Around the League

• One Man Knows What Tom Brady Is Going Through

• Arrowhead Report: Report: Chiefs Trade Superstar WR Tyreek Hill to Dolphins

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage, go to Arrowhead Report.