Report: Marquez Valdes-Scantling Signs With Chiefs on Three-Year Deal
After losing wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins on Wednesday, the Chiefs were in major need of a wide receiver.
Kansas City got its wish Thursday when it signed former Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million deal, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
Valdes-Scantling’s deal includes $18 million in the first two years. With incentives it can reportedly reach a maximum of $36 million. Valdes-Scantling played his first four years in the league with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, tallying 2,153 yards.
The Chiefs have also signed former Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuester and former Colt Greg Jennings to their wide receiver list this offseason.
