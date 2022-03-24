Skip to main content
Keenan Allen, Jimmy Butler and New York Baseball Frees Kyrie on Today’s SI Feed
Keenan Allen, Jimmy Butler and New York Baseball Frees Kyrie on Today’s SI Feed

Report: Marquez Valdes-Scantling Signs With Chiefs on Three-Year Deal

After losing wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins on Wednesday, the Chiefs were in major need of a wide receiver.

Kansas City got its wish Thursday when it signed former Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million deal, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Valdes-Scantling’s deal includes $18 million in the first two years. With incentives it can reportedly reach a maximum of $36 million. Valdes-Scantling played his first four years in the league with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, tallying 2,153 yards.

The Chiefs have also signed former Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuester and former Colt Greg Jennings to their wide receiver list this offseason.

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage, go to Arrowhead Report.

