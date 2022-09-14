RG3 Offers Strong Take on Seattle Fans Booing Russell Wilson

When Russell Wilson made his return to Seattle to face his former team on Monday Night Football, it was not a gratifying reunion for the former Seahawks quarterback. Wilson, who spent his previous 10 seasons with the franchise, was greeted to a round of boos by a boisterous crowd inside Lumen Stadium before he even stepped on the field

While many thought Wilson would get a gratifying response in his first game back among the 12s, it was the exact opposite. Two days following the Seahawks’ 17–16 defeat of the Broncos in the final seconds of the contest, ESPN Monday Night Countdown analyst Robert Griffin III felt the nine-time Pro Bowler deserved better.

“It’s been a couple days but the boos for Russell Wilson in Seattle were UNCALLED FOR,” Griffin tweeted. “Both sides wanted to move on and Russell is the ONLY QB TO WIN A SUPER BOWL in Seattle. The Seahawks got a huge haul in return for him via trade and he EARNED a better reception than that.”

Monday’s game was one that had been circled on the NFL schedule since Seattle traded Wilson to Denver in March for a valuable collection of players and draft picks. However, before Wilson bolted to the Mile High City, he left a definite mark on the franchise, leading Seattle to its first championship at the end of the 2013 season in Super Bowl XLVIII. During his stint, the ’19 All-Pro signal caller threw for more than 37,000 yards and totaled 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions while compiling a 104-53-1 record.

But for 60 minutes on Monday, the only thing the 12s could remotely think about was Wilson’s departure to his new team six months ago.

