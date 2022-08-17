ESPN Adds Robert Griffin III as ‘Monday Night Countdown’ Analyst

Robert Griffin III is joining the crew of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, replacing Randy Moss on the network’s Monday Night Football coverage.

Wednesday’s news comes more than a month after Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported ESPN executives were looking for Griffin to take on a larger role at the network during the 2022 football season.

Per Marchand, Moss wanted to step back from his role on Monday Night Countdown to focus on Sunday’s pregame show. The decision allowed Griffin to move to the new position on the MNF pregame show.

Griffin will join a crew that includes Suzy Kolber, Booger McFarland, Steve Young, Adam Schefter, Michelle Beisner-Buck and Alex Smith. In addition to his NFL duties, Griffin will also continue calling college football games during the ’22 season, per Marchand.

The 32-year-old was the No. 2 pick in the 2012 NFL draft. Griffin’s NFL career includes stints with the Commanders, Browns and most recently the Ravens. While the former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has talked extensively about a possible return to professional football, he is currently focused on his duties in the booth.

“I still love to play,” Griffin said in July, “But right now I am just focused on doing the best as I can as a storyteller and giving back to football as much as I can.”

The first Monday night game of the 2022 season will take place on Sept. 12 when the Broncos go on the road to face the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle.

