Patrick Mahomes’s Wife Tweets Displeasure With Low Hit on Husband

In the Chiefs’ victory over the Chargers on Thursday night, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t play his best game, as the Chargers defense was able to consistently apply pressure. Although he was only sacked once, Mahomes could’ve thrown multiple interceptions if not for Los Angeles penalties or overturned calls.

However, not everyone believes the Chiefs got the benefit of the officiating. Late in the first half, Mahomes’s wife, Brittany, expressed her displeasure when officials called offensive holding on a play where Mahomes was hit below the knee. The official call was that Chiefs offensive tackle Andrew Wylie threw Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa into Mahomes.

Mahomes came up limping after the play but didn’t have to leave the game. Still, it led to Brittany Mahomes tweeting sarcastically that NFL defenders apparently can hit quarterbacks low now.

Brittany Mahomes hasn’t been shy to defend her husband on social media, which has angered some observers in the past. However, it appears that she will continue to defend her husband despite the backlash.

