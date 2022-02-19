Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Patrick Mahomes’s Fiancé Brittany Addresses the ‘Hate’ She Receives From Fans

The Brittany Matthews saga continues on.

When one person on twitter said that “apparently it’s the cool thing” to hate on Brittany Matthews, fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, on social media, Matthews took to Twitter to defend herself.

“Yup the cool thing to do. Quite hysterical how something like that can become cool,” Matthews tweeted.

This all comes after Patrick Mahomes denied reports that he told his fiancé and brother not to attend his games next year.

SI Recommends

In response to the report, Mahomes tweeted, “Y’all just be making stuff up these days,” to which Matthews quote tweeted and only adding one word: “Legit.”

Mahomes also addressed people who thought he was publicly disinterested in his fiancé at a Texas Tech basketball game earlier this week.

This is also not the first time Matthews has publicly defended herself. In January, she tweeted she didn’t want to get “attacked every week” after people criticized her for spraying champagne over fans after the Chiefs beat the Bills.

Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, has also been at the center of controversy, having danced on Sean Taylor’s number during Taylor’s number retirement ceremony.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James stands with his hands on his hips during a game.
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Calls Thunder GM Sam Presti ‘the MVP’

LeBron had high praise for Presti's ability as the general manager of the Thunder.

By Mike McDaniel
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores runs off the field after winning the game against the New York Jets.
NFL

Breaking: Steelers Hire Brian Flores

Flores will act as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

By Madison Williams
LeBron James
NBA

LeBron James Wants Everyone to Know He Is From Akron

As he returns to Cleveland, LeBron James makes it clear that Akron is his home town.

By Daniel Chavkin
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau questions a referee's call for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center.
NBA

Report: Thibodeau's Job Could Be in Jeopardy With Knicks

According to reports, Tom Thibodeau may not survive the season due to the recent Knicks slide.

By Mike McDaniel
Bulls guard Zach Lavine dribbles the ball with his left hand.
NBA

LaVine Feels 'Way Better' After Three Games Off To Rest Knee

He plans to participate in the All-Star weekend festivities.

By Zach Koons
DK-Metcalf
Extra Mustard

DK Metcalf Says He’s Training for 2024 Olympics

The Seahawks receiver will begin his training next offseason

By Madison Williams
Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren celebrates a three
Play
College Basketball

Gonzaga, Auburn Lead Men’s NCAA Tournament Top 16

The selection committee’s annual sneak peek into their bracket thinking was released Saturday.

By Molly Geary
Giants-helmet
NFL

Angela Baker Becomes Second Female Assistant Coach on Giants' Staff

Baker is the second woman to be hired by Daboll

By Madison Williams