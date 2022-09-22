Joey Votto Sits in Crowd With Reds Fans During Injury Absence

Reds first baseman Joey Votto hasn’t played in a game since Aug. 16 after he had a season-ending surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder.

Even though Votto is missing out on his team’s games right now, he wanted to show his support for his teammates.

During Wednesday’s game vs. the Red Sox, Votto appeared in the audience at Great American Ball Park and wandered around meeting fans and interacting with them.

The 39-year-old took selfies with fans, signed autographs and even sat down with various fans and kids to watch the ballgame with them.

The former National League MVP surely made plenty of Reds fans’ days, weeks and even year.

Good thing fans recognized the longtime Reds player since Votto wasn’t sporting his own jersey on Wednesday night. Instead, he was wearing a No. 11 Barry Larkin jersey, who played from 1986–2004.

The six-time All-Star plans to return for the 2023 season despite his injury. He has one guaranteed year left on his contract with the Reds. Votto has played for the Reds since the 2007 season.

