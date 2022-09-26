Dan Orlovsky Reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo’s Safety vs. Broncos

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky is an exceptional broadcaster. He joined the network following an NFL career where he was known as a career backup; his most infamous play came when he stepped out of the back of his end zone for a safety during the 2008 season.

On Sunday night, 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made a similar play on Sunday Night Football, stepping out of the back of his end zone for a safety against the Broncos, sparking internet reaction as Orlovsky finally felt redeemed for the longtime offensive gaffe.

As soon as the play happened, Orlovsky took to Twitter to make sure the entire world knew how he was feeling.

Despite the laughs that came from Orlovsky on Sunday night, it was anything but fun for Garoppolo and the 49ers. In a Sunday Night Football slugfest, the 49ers fell to the Broncos in Denver by a final score of 11–10, as Garoppolo and the San Francisco offense struggled to get anything going in his first start of 2022.

The self-induced safety from Garoppolo loomed large over the final score, but offensive mishaps, such as the late fumble by Jeff Wilson Jr., were the primary culprits in the loss.

Hopefully, the 49ers will be able to bounce back next week against the Rams on Monday Night Football.

