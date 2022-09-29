Eli Manning’s joke about Russell Wilson’s contract during Monday’s ManningCast caught the internet’s eye but he says it wasn’t a shot at the new Broncos quarterback.

During the broadcast of the game between the Giants and Cowboys, both offenses struggled so after a punt Manning appeared to take a shot at Wilson when he said, “They should’ve paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell.” Wilson signed a five-year extension worth $245 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but has struggled in his first three games with Denver.

Manning said the quip was less about Wilson and more about the punter.

“No, I don’t think we’re trying to be critical,” Manning told Front Office Sports. “I think we always try to support the guys that are in the game. I think sometimes, ‘Hey, it’s live TV.’ I never try to take a real shot at somebody. I think that was obviously a very outrageous joke—because a punter had 10 punts. Nothing against Russell. He’s going to do great.”

Wilson didn’t take the perceived diss too hard and responded to Manning on Wednesday when talking to media members.

“Come on, Chad Powers? I’m 3–0 against Chad Powers,” Wilson said. “It’s part of the game, those guys are having fun. I have a lot of respect for Peyton and Eli. I’ve always looked up to those guys, so I’m not stressed about it.”

When speaking on Chad Powers, Wilson is referring to Manning’s alter ego from when he disguised himself as a walk-on quarterback at Penn State for his show, Eli’s Places. All in all, there appears to be no ill will between the two.

