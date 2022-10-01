Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Plans to ‘Disappear’ in Retirement

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has never shied away from showcasing his personality with the media. And as Milwaukee gears up for the 2022-23 season, that still rings true.

Two days before the Bucks opened training camp on Sunday, the six-time All-Star pitched the idea of doing a cameo appearance on The Kardashians reality show. On Saturday, the two-time MVP shared his retirement plans and the player he wants emulate after his days on the basketball court are done.

“When I retire from this game I want to disappear,” Antetokounmpo told reporters.

Antetokounmpo said that two years ago, he made a visit to Sweden and no one new who he was. “When I left, everybody was like, ‘was that Giannis?,’” he added.

Instead of living a retirement life in the limelight, Antetokounmpo said he would rather live his life after basketball similar to the “The Big Fundamental.”

“I want to be like Tim Duncan,” Antetokounmpo said. “Where the hell is Tim Duncan? I don’t know where he is. I want to be like, ‘oh yes, Giannis’ who remembers … I want to play the game and then forget about me. Don’t talk about me.”

It will be quite difficult for many to forget one of the strongest and most unique players of his generation. As Antetokounmpo enters his 10th NBA season with a NBA title, two MVPs, a Finals MVP award and multitude of other accolades, it is safe to say that he’ll remain pertinent in basketball lore, even if he eventually shies away from the spotlight.

