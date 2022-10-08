Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is set to make his NFL regular season debut against the Titans on Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The incredible news comes less than six weeks after he was shot in a suspected robbery attempt.

Robinson, who was shot once in the glute and once in the knee, returned to practice in mid-September, after it initially looked as if his rookie season may be in jeopardy. On Wednesday, he was designated to return to practice, setting up a potential return for Sunday’s game. Rapoport reports that he will be activated from the non-football injury list.

Robinson, a third-round NFL draft pick out of Alabama earlier this year, impressed during the summer, and was expected to play a fairly significant role in the Washington backfield, alongside Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.

The Tuscaloosa native rushed for 1,343 yards and scored 16 touchdowns from scrimmage for the Crimson Tide in his final collegiate season.

The Commanders (1–3) host the Titans (2–2) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

