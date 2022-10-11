Pass Interference Calls in Chiefs-Raiders Game Spark Debate

NFL fans were up in arms Monday night after a pair of defensive pass interference calls against the Chiefs on Raiders star Davante Adams.

Monday Night Football viewers took to social media to debate the circumstances surrounding the calls, which came at the start of the second quarter on two of the first three plays of the Raiders’ second drive of the night. Facing third-and-four from the Kansas City 42-yard line, quarterback Derek Carr lofted a deep ball to Adams who drew a tough PI on Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton for 25 yards to extend the series.

After a tackle for loss by Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark on the ensuing play, Adams influenced another PI, this time on Chiefs rookie corner Jaylen Watson in the end zone for 23 yards. Fans inside Arrowhead Stadium were not too pleased with the play as the replay showed Adams coming back to catch an underthrown ball over the top of Watson while he was facing the All-Pro receiver.

A Carr incompletion followed the questionable sequence before Josh Jacobs punched it in from a yard out to put the Raiders up 14–0. Las Vegas scored a TD on its first drive after Adams burned Fenton for a 58-yard catch-and-run score.

The costly calls sparked much debate on the internet concerning whether or not Watson and Fenton were penalized in helpless situations. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, made her stance very clear in a tweet shortly after the first PI.

While debating the referee’s whistle is certainly far from a rarity for sports fans, Monday night’s sequence seemed to strike a chord with many watching the game. Check out some of the best takes below:

