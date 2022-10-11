Seahawks May Move Game Time If Mariners Reach ALDS Game 4

The Seahawks could face an interesting dilemma in Week 6 thanks to the possibility of a unique scheduling conflict come Sunday afternoon.

As things currently stand, the club is slated to host the Cardinals (2–3) at 1:05 p.m. PT inside Lumen Field. However, the city of Seattle may have some additional company that same afternoon thanks to the MLB playoffs should the Mariners reach Game 4 against the Astros in the American League Division Series, which begins in Houston Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll addressed how the team plans to approach a scenario in which their next-door neighbors at T-Mobile Park end up hosting a game at a similar time. Carroll confirmed both parties are engaged in ongoing talks, but have yet to reach a resolution.

“They’re in conversations about that right now, trying to figure that out,” Carroll told reporters. “I know both sides are working so, something will come. I don’t know the result of it yet.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported shortly after Carroll’s comments that if the Seahawks were to move the game, it would only change the kickoff time and not the location. Rapoport also noted the new time could potentially be earlier than 1 p.m. local time.

While it remains to be seen how the situation plays out, it’s highly likely neither the Seahawks nor the city would mind it too much if the Mariners needed a Game 4 to keep their postseason alive. The club advanced out of the Wild Card round in historic fashion Saturday night, a week after clinching its first playoff spot since 2001.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Seattle Seahawks coverage, go to All Seahawks.