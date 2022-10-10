The Packers fell to 3–2 on Sunday after coming up short against the Giants (4–1) in a 27–22 loss at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Boasting a 20–10 lead going into halftime, Green Bay failed to maintain its advantage thanks, in part, to a second-half meltdown that saw the defense surrender 14 unanswered points. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers and the offense mustered up 115 yards across three drives, two of which ended in punts.

Despite ending up on the wrong side of the scoreboard, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander sounded pretty laid back about the loss, telling reporters he’d only be concerned about the team’s direction if they lose next Sunday against the Jets (3-2) at Lambeau Field.

“I ain’t worried, but if we lose next week, then I’ll be worried,” Alexander said, per ESPN. "But it's a new situation for everybody. New circumstances, sleep patterns. It's a whole adjustment here in London."

Alexander’s comments eventually made their way back to Rodgers, who took time to address the underlying tone behind his teammate’s remarks. The four-time MVP directed a message to not only Alexander but to the rest of the Packers locker room after revealing the standout corner wasn’t the only person taking next week’s game lightly.

“Frankly, I don’t like all this conversation about losing next week,” Rodgers said. “I’m a firm believer in the power of words and manifestation. And we’ve got to check ourselves on that, because talking about that is not winning football. There was conversation about it in the locker room, and I don’t like it. Ja’s my guy, but we don’t need to be talking like that.”

Rodgers, a former Super Bowl MVP who’s helmed numerous winning seasons over the years, is certainly no stranger to success and, clearly, he’s trying to do all he can to ensure the Packers keep their eyes on the prize.

Tabbed as a 9.5-point favorite coming into the day, Green Bay ultimately dropped a favorable matchup in its first game across the pond. Rodgers and Co. will look to prevent dropping another game to a New York foe next week against a surging Jets team that just dropped 40 points in a win over the Dolphins.

