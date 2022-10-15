A sloppy Alabama special teams blunder sent coach Nick Saban into a frenzy Saturday during a rough first half against Tennessee.

After falling into an early 21–10 hole, the Crimson Tide looked to build some momentum after the Volunteers elected to punt on fourth-and-3 from their own 32-yard line with 12:42 remaining in the second quarter. Sophomore return man Kool-Aid McKinstry made a last-minute decision not to field the 31-yard punt which led to Tide linebacker Quandarrius Robinson making the questionable call to attempt to pick up the loose ball.

Robinson was immediately met with a Vols special teamer who forced the ball out of the sophomore’s possession and allowed Tennessee to come away with the recovery. An irate Saban gave Robinson an earful on his way back to the sidelines as the legendary coach could be seen screaming a few choice words and jumping in disbelief over the mistake.

The Vols would soon capitalize on the turnover and go on a three-play, 40-yard touchdown drive capped by a two-yard scamper from tight end Princeton Fant to give No. 6 Tennessee a 28–10 lead.

On a day where not much has gone right for No. 3 Alabama, Saban’s sideline meltdown may end up being one of the anticipated SEC matchup’s most memorable highlights.

More Extra Mustard: