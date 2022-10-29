Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have an unparalleled connection on the field, and as expected, a close relationship off the field as well.

Kelce has spent the first 10 seasons of his career in Kansas City and the last five with Mahomes as the starter. The duo has formed one of the most dangerous passing tandems in the NFL today.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a little bit of good old fashioned ribbing going on between the two.

In his weekly football show with his brother, Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, Travis did an impeccable impression of Mahomes, where he likened the quarterback’s voice to that of Kermit the Frog.

Kelce has got some good material, and a solid impression of his uniquely-voiced teammate to boot.

