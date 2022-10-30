JJ Watt and his wife, Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai, announced the birth of their first child Tuesday and the star defensive end is wasting no time celebrating the event on the field.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Vikings, Watt posted a picture of custom cleats on Twitter with several nods to his son, Koa James Watt. The caption simply says “Purpose.”

The cleat reads “KOA” and features three stars along with Ohai’s jersey number with a soccer ball sticker. And it appears the footprints of the newborn are also on the shoes. The date and time of his birth appear to be next to the footprints.

The couple, who married back in 2020, announced their pregnancy back in June. Ohai did not compete in the ’22 NWSL season due to an ACL injury and her pregnancy. Earlier this month, Watt said that he went into A-Fib and had his heart shocked back into rhythm. He didn’t miss any games due to the heart condition.

