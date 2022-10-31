Fans Question Rams’ Decision to Keep Cooper Kupp in Game vs. 49ers

Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp was taken off the field to be evaluated by the medical team in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the 49ers, as Los Angeles trailed 31-14.

Whether Kupp is injured or not is unknown at this time. More details regarding what happened are expected to come out after the game.

The potential injury occurred in the last minute of the game, and many fans wondered why the reigning Super Bowl MVP was still in at that point. It seemed highly unlikely that the Rams would come back while being down 17 points.

After the game, McVay told The Athletic that he was “kicking himself” for keeping Kupp in the game and not choosing to run the ball.

The NFL world took to Twitter to question Sean McVay and the Rams’ choice to keep some of the starters, like Kupp, in that late in the game when an injury was possible.

If Kupp is out for any amount of time, it will be a huge loss for the Rams as they try to maintain an offense without their main target and biggest receiver.

