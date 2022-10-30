Rams’ Cooper Kupp Evaluated By Medical Staff Late in Loss to 49ers

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp sustained an apparent lower-body injury near the end of Sunday’s 31–14 loss to the 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

The star wideout appeared to be in pain after getting dragged down by 49ers linebacker Fred Warner following a six-yard reception with less than a minute remaining in the game. Kupp was on the turf immediately after the play as the Rams training staff rushed to his aid for an evaluation.

Kupp was eventually able to walk off the field under his own power, according to multiple reports.

Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said after the game he believes Kupp’s ankle may have been bothering him, but the team didn’t have an official update on his condition at the time of publication, per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. McVay also said he regretted not running the ball on the play.

Kupp, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, was in the midst of another solid outing prior to his frightening exit. The All-Pro receiver logged seven receptions for a team-high 79 yards and a touchdown.

