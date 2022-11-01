NFL fans tuning into Browns-Bengals were in for quite a fright on Monday Night Football as Eli Manning reprised his memorable “Chad Powers” persona during the special Halloween edition of the Manningcast.

The 41-year-old Manning went viral last month after going undercover as Powers, a home-schooled freshman, at a Penn State football walk-on tryout. On MNF, the Giants legend opened the show again dawning the familiar blonde wig and fake nose, except the look resembled something more of a Michael Myers mask than the cleverly-crafted, Hollywood-level makeup job from his first appearance.

As for Peyton, who looked surprised in all the wrong ways by his brother’s costume, the Hall of Famer chose to wear a tight-fitting referee jersey as a callback to his Week 1 comments about NFL official Clete Blakeman. Manning explained that Blakeman mailed him an autographed jersey as a gag after he joked about the size of Blakeman’s jersey during the Broncos-Seahawks game.

While some viewers may have hoped Eli would commit to the act like he did for the Nittany Lions, the cameo was, unfortunately, short-lived as he removed the mask before the end of the first quarter.

If MNF is any indication, though, there’s a pretty solid chance that we haven’t seen the last of the dynamic up-and-coming quarterback.

