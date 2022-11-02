Former Tennessee QB Says Playing at Georgia Is ’Not Intimidating’

Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge tweeted in support of his No. 1 Volunteers ahead of their big matchup at No. 3 Georgia on Saturday.

Ainge played at Tennessee from 2004–07, and he beat the Bulldogs three times in four games. Two of those victories occurred in Athens, Ga.

Get your seats to Tennessee vs. Georgia with SI Tickets

With Saturday’s game being contested in Athens as well, Ainge wanted the Vols to know they have nothing to worry about, in his opinion.

“Playing between the hedges is overrated,” Ainge tweeted. “Not that loud and definitely not intimidating. It’s nothing like playing in Neyland. Vols will be just fine in Athens!”

Georgia’s Sanford Stadium is known for its famed hedges that surround the playing field. Apparently, Ainge doesn’t think the scene or Georgia’s fans should distract the Volunteers on Saturday.

It will be a huge game, not only because two of the top teams in the nation will face each other, but also because ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Athens.

Still, Ainge clearly thinks the crowd is louder and more hyped in Knoxville, though.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Tennessee coverage, go to Volunteer Country.