Alexis Ohanian Responds to Drake Diss in Lyrics About Serena Williams

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian found themselves in the crosshairs on Friday thanks to a not-so-subtle diss from Drake in a song from his new album, Her Loss.

The Grammy-winning rapper took aim at the power couple in a track titled “Middle of the Ocean” off his new project with rapper 21 Savage. On the track, Drake drops a bar name-dropping the GOAT before turning his attention to Ohanian:

Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie

He claim we don’t got a problem but

No, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi.

Drake’s diss sparked waves of reactions all over the internet, with some listeners theorizing the “Nice For What?” artist was referencing his previously reported ties to Williams back in 2015 prior to her relationship with Ohanian. Drake also attended one of Williams’ Wimbledon matches in ’18.

As listeners weighed in on the jab, the chatter seemingly made its way back to the Reddit co-founder, who took a moment to clap back at Drake for his “groupie” jab while sharing a few tweets promoting a recently released feature about his exit from the company.

“The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter,” Ohanian wrote on Twitter.

Clearly, Ohanian was not amused by Drake’s barb, but his reply made it clear that he’s fine with being whatever he has to be if it means being there for his wife and daughter, Alexis Olympia. And, judging by Williams’s smiley response, the 23-time Grand Slam champion is perfectly comfortable with that, as well.

