Lane Kiffin Trolls Reporter Who Said He Was Going to Auburn

Ole Miss’s regular season may be over, but Lane Kiffin’s trolling continues.

After it was reported that Kiffin will sign an extension to remain at Ole Miss, the Rebels’ coach trolled the TV reporter who reported earlier this week that Kiffin was headed to Auburn. WCBI News’ Jon Sokoloff reported on Monday that “Lane to Auburn is happening,” but Kiffin immediately shut that report down.

Still, the Kiffin-to-Auburn rumors continued throughout the week until Saturday, when Kiffin confirmed that he will remain in Oxford.

Immediately after Kiffin confirmed that he will sign an extension to ESPN’s Chris Low, he got one final jab in at Sokoloff.

“Doing your job right and professional @JonSokoloff,” Kiffin said to praise Low and criticize Sokoloff, quote tweeting Low’s initial report.

Sokoloff, meanwhile, explained that he had confirmed information from independent sources that Kiffin was leaving for Auburn, but things changed from there that led to Kiffin staying.

“It is the job to report based on solid information,” Sokoloff said. “That information can and does change and we have reported on that as well.”

Kiffin has been at Ole Miss for three years, and the expectation is for him to stay for at least six more with his new contract.

