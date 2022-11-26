Spencer Rattler Smokes Victory Cigar After Palmetto Bowl Win

Following South Carolina’s 31–30 upset victory over Clemson in Death Valley, which ended the Tigers’ 40-game home winning streak, Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler made sure to bask in the celebration after upending their rival on the road.

Rattler was seen puffing on a victory cigar in the locker room after the big win.

For the second consecutive weekend, Rattler played a key role in an upset win. The Oklahoma transfer completed 25 of 39 passes for 360 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions as the Gamecocks beat two consecutive ranked opponents for the first time in school history.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer also did plenty of postgame celebrating of his own, as he directly addressed pregame speculation regarding Clemson’s playoff hopes and responded on behalf of his team after their big victory.

South Carolina finished the regular season 8–4, and a bowl game awaits the Gamecocks for Beamer’s second consecutive season to begin his tenure.

