NFL World Reacts to Baker Mayfield’s Stunning Game-Winning Drive

Baker Mayfield made a powerful statement in his debut performance as the Rams quarterback on Thursday night vs. the Raiders.

The former Browns and Panthers passer led the team on a 98-yard game-winning drive in the last minute and 35 seconds. With 10 seconds remaining, Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson scored a 23-yard touchdown to help seal the team’s 17–16 win over Las Vegas.

Fans wondered if Mayfield would be able to perform on Thursday night since he was only claimed off waivers on Tuesday by the Rams. But, the quarterback proved the doubters wrong on Thursday by bringing Los Angeles a win with just 48 hours to study his playbook.

NFL players and media members expressed their shock and excitement on Twitter after the shocking performance.

Here’s some of the reaction from around the NFL world.