49ers’ Aiyuk Explains Message for Davante Adams on Derek Carr Post

Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders in the offseason in large part because of his Fresno State connection with Derek Carr. Now that Las Vegas has benched Carr, Adams stood by his guy in an Instagram post and in front of the media.

Brandon Aiyuk of the 49ers, though, commented on the post that Adams should go one step further and sit out this week vs. San Francisco to stand by his quarterback.

“Sit out this week, stand w yo guy!” he said,

The wide receiver, however, explained that it was a joke and he was having some fun with Adams.

“It was a little fun. I think people took it a whole different way,” Aiyuk said. “If you don’t have to play Davante Adams — I would love to not play Davante Adams. I’m trying to win a football game. If Davante Adams is not out there, I’m sure that would increase our chances by a lot.”

Instead, Aiyuk blames Raiders fans for the tweet being taken out of context.

“It was more a nod to Davante Adams, having some fun,” he said. “But, you know, that’s Raiders fans for you.”

The 49ers (11–4) play the Raiders (6–9) this week, looking to improve their playoff positioning, while Las Vegas is looking to the future.