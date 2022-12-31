The Wolverines—one of the most dominant teams in college football—are no strangers to playing in the College Football Playoff. But, if Michigan’s trips to the 2021 Orange Bowl and ’22 Fiesta Bowl are any indication, the team is also no stranger to eliciting a lot of surrender cobras.

Jim Harbaugh and the No. 2 Wolverines ended their first half against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs trailing by 18. (Though, some fans believe that deficit should be smaller.)

Fans of the Maize and Blue made their disappointment known early—and ESPN cameras were there to capture it all.

The sight of disheartened Michigan fans may look familiar for anyone who tuned into last year’s Orange Bowl. In that matchup, the Wolverines trailed the Bulldogs, 27–3, at the half, and ended up losing to the eventual champions, 34–11. Unsurprisingly, that halftime hole disappointed the Michigan faithful as well.

The Wolverines will try to get back on track in the second half. If they win, they’ll face the winner of the Peach Bowl between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 1 Georgia.