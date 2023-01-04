If a major American sports championship is coming up, it’s a fair bet that Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale will put a seven-figure wager on the contest, especially if a team from Texas is involved.

Fresh off of his incredible $75 million win on the Astros in the World Series, Mack is back, riding with underdog TCU in the College Football Playoff national title.

The Horned Frogs continued their remarkable run on Saturday, upsetting Michigan in a wild back-and-forth game, 51–45. Now, they must take down the reigning national champion, Georgia—which beat Ohio State 42–41 in another semifinal classic—to capture the most unlikely college football title in recent memory.

If they pull it off, Mattress Mack will be able to throw a few more million on his wheelbarrow. According to VSiN’s Ben Fawkes, he placed a $1.5 million wager on the TCU moneyline at +370 odds in Louisiana. If the Horned Frogs upset the Bulldogs, he takes home $5.55 million.

McIngvale got those odds with Georgia as a 12.5-point favorite, per Fawkes. At SI Sportsbook, the Dawgs are up to a 13-point favorite, while the Horned Frogs have the same +370 moneyline, as of Wednesday morning.

No. 3 TCU (13–1) vs. No. 1 Georgia (14–0) is slated for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Monday, Jan. 9. ESPN will broadcast the game.