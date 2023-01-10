Carlos Correa’s free agency has more twists and turns than a season of Game of Thrones, with the latest curveball morning on Tuesday. Correa has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Twins, a month after first coming to terms with the Giants and three weeks after doing the same with the Mets.

Both New York and San Francisco reportedly had concerns over Correa’s ankle when both teams examined the shortstop’s physical after agreeing to deal. The Twins’ deal is also “pending physical,” and that phrase is now synonymous with Correa’s free agency.

“Pending physical” began to trend on Twitter as baseball fans processed Correa reportedly signing with a third team.

Correa was set to earn $350 million with the Giants, then $315 million with the Mets. Now, he reportedly make $200 million guaranteed before incentives with the Twins.

It is certainly possible that Minnesota becomes the third team to back off a deal with Correa over injury concerns, but since Correa played for the Twins last year, they know him better than the Giants or Mets do.

Until the Twins make it official, there is still a hurdle before Correa’s free agency saga is finally over. For now, though, the Twins seemed to come out on top after being spurned twice.