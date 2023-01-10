The Twins and shortstop Carlos Correa are finalizing a six-year, $200 million deal, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal is pending a physical.

Correa, 28, is a two-time All-Star who finished fifth in the American League MVP voting with the Astros in 2021.

The contract appears to signal a tentative end to one of the most bizarre free agency sagas in baseball history. The Giants initially inked Correa to a 13-year, $350 million contract before medical concerns torpedoed the deal. The Mets swooped in and agreed to a deal of similar length with Correa in the early hours of Dec. 21, for 12 years and $315 million, but that contract was reported to be on the rocks due to similar concerns.

The ninth-year shortstop signed a one-year deal with Minnesota ahead of the 2022 season and slashed .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs and 64 runs batted in over 136 games.

