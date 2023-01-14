Lane Kiffin Retweets LSU QB’s Video After Latest Transfer Portal Report

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin isn’t one to shy away from the use of social media to benefit his program, and his latest example appears to have come with a player that the Rebels have been tied to out of the transfer portal.

LSU freshman quarterback Walker Howard reportedly entered the transfer portal on Friday, and TCU, Florida and Lane Kiffin’s Rebels are in the running to land the former top prospect, per Max Olson of The Athletic.

Howard went viral for a video of him dancing with Brian Kelly last December when he committed to the Tigers. Kiffin, not missing a beat upon hearing the news of Howard’s transfer, decided that Friday was a good time to retweet the video posted by Howard from Dec. 12, 2021.

If Kiffin lands the commitment of Howard, it would give the Ole Miss offense their quarterback of the future. The former top 50 prospect has four years of eligibility remaining.

Kiffin already made a splash on Friday when he reportedly hired Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding away from Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide to the same position on his staff.

Golding, who is considered one of the top young assistants in college football, will replace Chris Partridge and will look to improve the Rebels defense heading into 2023.