Stetson Bennett Cracks Jokes While Working As Guest Employee at Raising Cane’s

Stetson Bennett entered Georgia as a walk-on, but he leaves after leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships—and as a Raising Cane’s guest employee.

Three days after UGA dismantled TCU, 65–7, at SoFi Stadium, Bennett recreated his iconic Raising Canes moment in Athens, serving delicious chicken finger meals to fans through the restaurant’s drive thru as well as the front counter.

Like his first appearance at the restaurant following UGA’s national title victory against Alabama last year, the Heisman Trophy finalist also brought back his subtle jokes too. In a video, Bennett tells a drive-thru customer that the order will cost “$65.07” in connection to the final score in UGA’s win on Monday.

After claiming a 33–18 win against the Crimson Tide in 2022, he told a customer “that’ll be $33.18.”

Beyond having some fun with customers and celebrating the team’s championship, the restaurant’s founder, Todd Graves, unveiled a custom-made portrait of Bennett to hang inside the Athens restaurant. Bennett’s legacy at UGA has been stamped and approved. He conquered the SEC giant that is Alabama and guided the program in its championship repeat.

After he and his teammates celebrate the national title with a parade on Saturday, Bennett turns his attention to 2023 NFL draft preparation. Some feel that his stock as NFL quarterback is limited.

However, if he never throws a pass or completes one play in the NFL, he will forever be loved in Athens and what he did for UGA’s football program. He became only the second quarterback in history to lead a team to back-to-back title wins and finished his UGA career with a 29–3 record and a perfect 15–0 mark in his senior season.