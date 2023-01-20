Von Miller, Dion Dawkins Share New ‘3’ Jewelry Honoring Damar Hamlin

The Bills have honored their safety Damar Hamlin in every way imaginable on and off the field, and his teammates aren't slowing down.

Ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, each player was gifted a “3” piece of jewelry, which represents Hamlin’s jersey number. The No. 3 has been a symbol across the NFL after the league connected to support the safety following his cardiac arrest on Jan. 2.

Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and linebacker Von Miller posted photos of the jewelry piece on their Instagram story. At the bottom of the three hangs a little heart, and then Hamlin’s name is etched onto the back.

Since Hamlin’s collapse during a Monday Night Football game vs. the Bengals on Jan. 2, the safety was discharged from the hospital nine days later. As Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field, medical personnel administered CPR to him before he was transported to a hospital via ambulance.

The 24-year-old has continued to improve. He recently visited the Bills facility to connect with his teammates, and he has also FaceTimed a few of them. He continues to post on social media, especially during Bills’ games. He has not been able to attend a game since his medical emergency as he remains on oxygen at home.