As Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s health continues to improve, information is coming to light about people who played key roles in the 24-year-old’s life-saving efforts and resuscitation.

Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington is one such person being hailed as a hero. Sources told Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer that Kellington administered timely CPR that was absolutely vital in saving Hamlin’s life.

Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of the Buffalo-Cincinnati Monday Night Football matchup after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. As Hamlin lay on the ground—a scene that left players, coaches and fans horrified—medical personnel acted quickly to perform life-saving measures on Hamlin. Kellington and others’ swift response is being lauded in the treatment of Hamlin, who was resuscitated on the field at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is undergoing further medical treatment.

Kellington is involved in the NFL’s emergency action plan, which each team rehearses annually in advance of the season. The EAP is rarely used in an NFL game, but medical personnel at Monday’s game performed the plan admirably.

The Bills released a statement on Thursday morning noting that although Hamlin remains in critical condition at UCMC, his health has continued to show signs of improvement.